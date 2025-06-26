Police arrest six in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

JUBA, SouthSudan (Eye Radio) – Six young men have been arrested by police in Gumbo, a suburb of Juba, on accusations of kidnapping and raping a minor.

The arrests followed a report by the victim’s father to authorities regarding the sexual assault of his daughter.

According to Deng Juma Rihan, the public prosecutor at Gumba Police Station, the suspects are currently under investigation for charges of kidnapping, rape, and complicity.

“Yesterday, June 25, 2025, we received a report from the victim’s father stating that his daughter was kidnapped by people who then raped her, filmed the video, and published it,” Juma stated.

“After the prosecution reviewed the video, we ordered the opening of a case at the Gumbo police station, where the accused, approximately six in number, were arrested.”

This decisive action follows the wide circulation of a disturbing video on social media, which appeared to show a young girl being sexually assaulted, intimidated, and trafficked by a group of young men.

The footage also shockingly depicted some individuals seemingly encouraging the perpetrators.

Widespread Condemnation and Calls for Action

The incident has ignited widespread outrage and condemnation across South Sudan.

The Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) has strongly denounced the “brutal and inhumane gang rape” that occurred in the Shirikats area of Juba on Wednesday evening.

The victim’s family reported that she was attacked by a group locally known as the “Niggas” gang while returning home from the market.

In a statement issued Thursday, the CPA highlighted the attack as an “alarming sign of the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Sudanese communities.”

The organization has urged law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities to immediately investigate the case and ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.

Ter Manyang Gatwech, Executive Director of CPA, called on the national government to “enact and enforce comprehensive family protection laws that specifically address gender-based violence, and to prioritize the safety and dignity of women and girls across the nation.”

He added that the CPA stands in full solidarity with the victim and her family.

For her part, a human rights advocate Jackline Nasiwa, Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice, also condemned the alleged gang rape, attributing rising GBV cases to “widespread negligence by both security forces and communities.”

In an interview with Eye Radio, Nasiwa criticized what she described as a “relaxed” approach by the police in enforcing laws against gender-based crimes.

She warned that such inaction “emboldens rapists to reoffend,” citing instances where perpetrators are allegedly released on police bond or bail, allowing them to return to communities and commit further assaults.

Nasiwa identified the “Niggas” gang as a long-standing threat known for involvement in assaults, theft, and now sexual violence.

She also strongly condemned the circulation of the video showing the victim, labeling it an act of secondary victimization. While acknowledging the arrests, Nasiwa called for transparency and accountability in handling the case.

She urged compassion for victims’ families and cautioned against the cultural tendency to blame rape victims for their dress or whereabouts.

The incident in Sherikat has reignited public demands for stronger protection laws and consistent enforcement to curb the escalating cases of gender-based violence in South Sudan.

