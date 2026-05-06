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Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Captain Richard Ruei Kuol, the police officer recently featured in a viral video of an assault on a Juba street. (Photo: Eye Radio/File)

South Sudan Police authorities say the police officer seen assaulting a civilian in a viral social media video in Juba has been arrested, with an investigation now underway.

According to Major General Danel Justin, the suspect was identified and taken into custody through his department on the morning of 6 May following the circulation of the footage online.

“In regard to yesterday’s viral video on social media, we have managed to identify the officer involved. He was arrested this morning (Wednesday)  through his department. Investigations are currently underway, and appropriate charges will be filed,” Maj. Gen. Justin confirmed to Eye Radio

“Our laws are very strict concerning such behaviour. A court process will be established, and the proceedings will be open to the public, including members of the media.”

The video, which circulated widely online, shows an officer allegedly assaulting a young man along the Konyo-Konyo–Juba Town Road, triggering public concern and calls for accountability.

Maj. General Daniel Justice has declined to name the suspect for investigations reason.

However, an officer who identified himself to Eye Radio  as Captain Richard Ruei Kuol of the Criminal Investigation Department admitted to assaulting the man, saying the incident occurred after the individual allegedly damaged his car mirrors.

Gen. Justin warned that South Sudanese law strictly prohibits such conduct by security personnel, adding that due process will be followed.

The incident has drawn significant attention on social media, with growing calls for accountability and justice from members of the public.

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