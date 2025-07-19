Pochalla Comm’r calls for civilian disarmament as killings, abduction intensify

The commssioner of Pacholla North County in Greater Pibor Adminstrative Area is calling for disarmament of civilians following a rise in road ambushes and child abductions in area.

Gilo Uchan Gilo, who spoke to Eye Radio on Sunday, said five people were killed in three road ambushes between June and July 15 this year. Additionally, there were two cases of child abduction recorded in the same period, he added.

Commissioner Gilo in an exclusive interview, said that the road ambushes and abductions have terrified residents.

“In June alone, we are facing two incidents. One is this Monday and the other one on 5th July, which took the lives of four girls who were being abducted by armed criminals. In one of them, we are facing also the road incident, which left one child of 12 years dead and one child of 10 years abducted, and their father was wounded,” he said.

“From January up to now, I think we faced a lot of problems due to road ambushes, and we have no rest at this moment,” he added.

The county official said civilain disarmament across the entire Greater Pibor Administrative Area will address the growing insecurity and restore order.

He said that presence of firearms in the hands of unauthorized individuals and civilians has significantly contributed to the rising insecurity in the region.

“The solution is disarmament. If the government have decided to disarm the civil population, it will be okay because there is no way indeed to stabilize the security while civilians were living with firearms. So that is the only way I can help people in these areas to disarm civil population and left them without firearms,” he asserted.

