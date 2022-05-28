PLE exams to be marked next week after months of stagnation

The South Sudan National Examinations Council has said the marking of the primary leaving examinations papers for the year 2021-2022 will commence next week.

The planned scrutiny of the exams papers was announced after more than 3 months of stagnating process that has been attributed to insufficient funds.

Early this month, secondary schools across the country were declared opened without the senior one classes due to the pending examination results.

More than 50 thousand primary-leaving school children who sat in February this year, have not seen their results yet.

Some parents have complained that their children have been rejected at schools in and outside the country because they could not produce the result slip.

Meanwhile, the National Examinations Secretariat clarifies that the delay of the results is due to insufficient resources to administer the marking.

The Acting Secretary of the Examinations Council Rejab Sideria Abdallah told Eye Radio yesterday that the money has now been released and that the marking will start next week.

“Primary examinations was a little bit delayed because there was no money but now we got the money and we have started the process,” says Rejab.

He also revealed that the results will be released in July after the marking.

“Teachers will come within a week to begin the marking of the primary examinations. The results will be out may be on the first week of July. If not the first week, it will be released on the second week”.

Examination marking delays are not unusual in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter