Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

PIGI COUNTY, Jonglei State (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Pigi County in Jonglei State says forces loyal to spiritual leader Makuach Tut have entered the county Saturday morning, and he has appealed to the national government to intervene.

Commissioner Suliman Deng Thon confirmed to Eye Radio that the armed group entered Figi County at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The commissioner warned that without urgent assistance, the civilian population is left vulnerable to potential violence and displacement.

He says the lives of his community are “left to God” following the arrival of forces loyal to spiritual leader Makuach Tut in the area.

According to Thon, the fighters of Makuach are now stationed in a place called Achuil-bowng, while his advance units have moved into Kol-aliet, both within Pigi County.

The Commissioner admitted that his administration has no plan to confront or resist the forces.

“As I speak to you, it’s currently around 11:13 a.m. This person [Makuach Tut] is in the Achuil-bowng area, and his advance team is in the Kol-aliet area, and this is in Pigi territory. This is what happened in our area today,” Commissioner Thon said.

“We have no security arrangements; we are left alone, only to our God, because God is capable of everything.”

“We have the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces stationed at their base, only defending themselves and the area in case of attack.”

Pigi County Commissioner called on the SSPDF headquarters to intervene.

“My message to the General Command is to look into the matter of this man called Makuach, because Makuach sees himself as stronger than the government, which is not true. He considers himself a government in his own right within the state of South Sudan,” he stated.

“My appeal to the General Command is to look into this challenge. How can someone threaten the government? This is strange. This could be a repetition of what a man called Wuranyang did when he attacked Malakal in 1992, and it must not happen again.”

