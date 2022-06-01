1st June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Humanitarian | News   |   Pibor under precarious situation as muddy roads cut off supplies

Pibor under precarious situation as muddy roads cut off supplies

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

A humanitarian car being dragged out of a muddy road by military truck along Juba Bor road. | 6th July 2018 | File photo.

Authorities in the Pibor Administrative Area say torrential rainfalls have rendered the main roads impassable to relief and commercial supplies, triggering a dire humanitarian situation in the area.

John Joseph Abuluk who is the Deputy Chief of the administrative territory says, humanitarian and commercial supplies to the area have been cut off by heavy rain since May.

He stated that dozens of trucks carrying relief and commercial supplies were stuck on muddy roads for a month in the terrains of Gumuruk, forcing some of them to return to Juba.

“Immediately heavy rain came, all the vehicles stuck in the plain for almost a month and that was the main problem that prevented the traders from delivering food there. Around forty-something trucks were stuck in the mud between Gumuruk and Ajiing stream. Some of them arrived but some got back to Juba,” Abuluk said.

According to Abuluk, medical facilities are devoid of drugs and markets have run out of stocks, triggering an unimaginable situation for the locals.

“The survival of the entire population of the GPA population is under a really indescribable situation. There is not enough medical supply, there is not enough food and there is no anything there in the area,” he said.

Seasonal rainfalls and flooding in the Upper Nile region and other lowlands of the country often render feeder roads inaccessible, and impeding relief access to thousands of needy rural populations.

The official says the healthcare in the area is in near collapse, as most of the sick have no option but to nurse their illnesses at home.

“The outbreak of waterborne diseases is very common in the area, you find women, children and the elderly are frequently affected by the diseases and there is no medical supplies in the area,

“It is very difficult because there are no flights that can bring the patients to Juba, because the only place that we transfer patients to is Juba,” Abuluk stated.

Greater Pibor, a landlocked area of over 200,000 people is only accessible by two feeder roads; the Juba – Pibor road and the Bor – Pibor road.

However, insecurities and seasonal flooding have often times impeded access to the administrative area.

Last year, the main roads leading to the administrative capital Pibor were forced to close due to insecurities perpetrated by local armed youth and their neighboring counterparts.

The road was finally reopened in April, but with travelers moving under military escorts due to fears of deadly ambushes that have haunted the highways since the beginning of this year.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US 1

15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US

Published Friday, May 27, 2022

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps 2

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 3

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo 4

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo

Published Thursday, May 26, 2022

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23 5

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

Published Monday, May 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Government at war with animal-smuggling traders

Published 48 mins ago

SSPDF chief seeks probe over Kajo-Keji killings

Published 2 hours ago

Three civilians detained by SSPDF in Kajo-Keji released

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor under precarious situation as muddy roads cut off supplies

Published 4 hours ago

Commissioner Fozia releases teen detained to lure fugitive father

Published 6 hours ago

Hospital data shows surge of HIV/AIDs among young people

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.