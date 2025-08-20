Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Philip Manyok Ayuen, a student from Greenbelt Academy in Jonglei State, has taken the top spot in the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, with a score of 91.6 percent.

The results were officially released this afternoon by the Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

Coming in second is Murye Anthony Duku, who scored 91.4 percent. He is a student at Haven High School located in an IDPs camp.

Position three was taken by Bhor Gatbel Malaul Lauk from St. Lawrence Academy, who scored 90 percent.

Edmund Chobo Patrick Bitang, with a score of 90.0 percent, from Juba Diocese Secondary, secured fourth place.

The fifth position went to Ding Deborah Majok, also with 90 percent, from Amonto Girls Secondary School in Juba.

The rest of the top ten includes:

6. Biar Thon Dau Machuor – 89.9 – Kings Secondary School

7. Saja Jamal El Dein Hassan (female) – 89.6 – Haven High School, IDPs

8. Woch Wieu Yol – 89.6 – St. Lawrence Academy

9. Daniel Deng Ater – 89.6 – St. Lawrence Academy

10. Wal Chan Wal – 89.6 – Darling Wisdom School

These top performers were among more than 50,000 students who sat for the national secondary exams in December 2024.

