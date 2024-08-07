Peace monitor urges political dialogue on election progress

The head of the peace monitoring body has urged political parties to dialogue on the fate of elections because he said, “there has been insufficient progress in the 2018 peace agreement in the last three months.”

In his quarterly report covering the period between April 1st and June 30th, Ambassador Charles Tai Gituai says, key tasks such as constitution-making and preparation for elections have stalled.

Addressing the national lawmakers on Wednesday, the Kenyan diplomat said the failure to implement the remaining provisions may hinder the conduct of elections in December.

“There has been insufficient progress made in the implementation of the R-ARCSS during the reporting period,” Amb. Gituai said.

“Key tasks such as the permanent constitution making, preparations for elections and the unification of forces, remain largely at the same stage as they were at the end of the previous quarter,” he said.

“Failure to move forward on these key aspects of the implementation hinders the holding of the elections scheduled for December 2024.”

Among some of the recommendations, Amb. Gituai stressed the need for the parties and stakeholders to dialogue on the way forward for holding elections in the spirit of collegiality.

He also urged the national legislature to expedite the enactment of pending bills, including the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing required by the peace agreement.

The RJMEC boss emphasized the need to engage the citizens in the constitution-making process and ensure it is owned by the people of South Sudan.

Amb. Gituai also called on the parliamentarians to support the process of funding the constitution-making and electoral processes by enacting the relevant bills.

“Expedite the enactment of all pending bills including the NGOs, CTRH, and CRA bills and support the process of providing the requisite funding for the constitution and election-making processes by the passage of the necessary supplementary spending and budget bills to secure funding for their operationalization,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter