Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias charged over alleged extortion plot

Mathias Pogba has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother Paul, the France and Juventus midfielder.

Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse. Mathias Pogba’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said his client is innocent.

He told French broadcaster BFMTV: “We are going to challenge this decision.”

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted he was behind a video that appeared online last month promising “revelations” about the 29-year-old Juventus midfielder.

French prosecutors opened a judicial investigation earlier this month after former Manchester United player Paul said he was the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang.

He filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on 16 July claiming he was a target of a 13m euro blackmail plot.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Pogba moved to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after leaving Manchester United.

Mathias Pogba is also a professional footballer who has been capped by Guinea and played for clubs across Europe including Crewe, Wrexham, Crawley and Partick Thistle.

In his videos, Matthias Pogba said the “whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things”.

He said the revelations would also involve Pogba’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

