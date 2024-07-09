9th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Parties must clarify elections or extension controversies -SSOA

Parties must clarify elections or extension controversies -SSOA

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 50 mins ago

Josephine Lagu Yanga, doubles as SSOA Chairperson and the Minister of Agriculture - Courtesy

South Sudan Opposition Alliance is calling for dialogue among the parties on how to end the transitional period peacefully.

A statement at the weekend, signed by the chairperson of SSOA Josephine Lagu mentioned and I quote:

“The position of SSOA is that we should aim at holding the elections as stipulated in the roadmap, for sure, some prerequisites can be implemented to render the elections in December 2024 worthy of the name,” she said.

However, SSOA said there are provisions that must be discussed so that the parties agree together about what can be done.

The statement justifies that most of the activities of the R-ARCSS remain unimplemented, needing the parties to clarify the way forward.

It says if the parties choose to go for elections, they must know the most critical tasks that must be implemented in the remaining time to the elections.

The other concern is if the parties’ choice is an extension of the transitional period, it will require the critical tasks to be reviewed for reconsideration.

The statement added that the serious concerns will require honest and sincere dialogue among the parties to arrive at a consensus that can take the parties forward together.

SSOA urged the parties to sit as soon as possible and carry out dialogue on the way forward.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 1

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 2

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 3

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 4

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant 5

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parties must clarify elections or extension controversies -SSOA

Published 50 mins ago

“We want to see credible elections,” diplomat tells R-TGoNU

Published 1 hour ago

PPC announces 14 more registered political parties

Published 3 hours ago

Primate Justin on July 9: Shun division to honor fallen freedom fighters

Published 5 hours ago

Governor Dr Alic outlines priorities to run modern central bank

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir accepts September China-Africa Summit invite

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!