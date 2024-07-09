Parties must clarify elections or extension controversies -SSOA

South Sudan Opposition Alliance is calling for dialogue among the parties on how to end the transitional period peacefully.

A statement at the weekend, signed by the chairperson of SSOA Josephine Lagu mentioned and I quote:

“The position of SSOA is that we should aim at holding the elections as stipulated in the roadmap, for sure, some prerequisites can be implemented to render the elections in December 2024 worthy of the name,” she said.

However, SSOA said there are provisions that must be discussed so that the parties agree together about what can be done.

The statement justifies that most of the activities of the R-ARCSS remain unimplemented, needing the parties to clarify the way forward.

It says if the parties choose to go for elections, they must know the most critical tasks that must be implemented in the remaining time to the elections.

The other concern is if the parties’ choice is an extension of the transitional period, it will require the critical tasks to be reviewed for reconsideration.

The statement added that the serious concerns will require honest and sincere dialogue among the parties to arrive at a consensus that can take the parties forward together.

SSOA urged the parties to sit as soon as possible and carry out dialogue on the way forward.