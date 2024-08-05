Parliaments reminds SSRA chief Mande of summon

The National Parliament spokesperson has reiterated the legislature’s summon of the Commissioner General South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) to appear before the legislature after he failed to show up last week.

The Parliament summoned both the Minister of Finance and Planning and the Commissioner General of SSRA last week to address pressing issues concerning the delay in civil service salaries and dire economic crisis.

However, it was only the Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Marial Dongrin who appeared before the lawmakers but Commissioner General Africano Mande, failed to honor the summon under unclear circumstances.

They were called to address pressing issues concerning the delay in civil service salaries – weeks after President Kiir acknowledged the availability of funds to address these salary issues.

“Both of them were summoned, by the way—the Minister of Finance, and the Commissioner General of the SSRA,” Mori told the media.

He clarified that Commissioner General Mande is again required to appear to provide a detailed explanation where the money collected from the non-oil revenues goes to and share his plans to address the nine-month backlog in salary payments.

According to Oliver, Parliament is keen to hear directly from the Minister of Finance and the Commissioner General about the measures they will take to resolve these arrears.

Additionally, he said lawmakers seek clarity from the Commissioner-General on the revenue collection process, and how effectively these revenues are collected and utilized.

“He [Commissioner General) did not turn up, and a reminder has been sent to him that he must appear in Parliament to explain the details about the collection of the non-oil revenue. How are they being remitted to the bank? Which account or accounts are being used?”

“Because, the Head of the State made it very clear that the collection of the non-oil revenue was sufficient enough to pay even the salaries of government employees and other services. So, he cannot escape the Parliament.”

Hon. Mori also said the SSRA chief will have to address allegations that funds collected by the SSRA have been diverted to specific accounts by individuals.

