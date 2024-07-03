Parliament urges dignified treatment in Juba tinted car crackdown

The parliament urged the organized forces to treat people with dignity during the current crackdown on tinted cars in Juba City

Hon. Juma Zechariah, an SPLM-IO member from Jur River County in Western Bahr El Ghazal alleged that the organized forces such as the National Security Service, police, and SSPDF have set up checkpoints on major streets of Juba.

He raised concerns over the ongoing security checks on motorists in the national capital, Juba.

Speaking during Tuesday’s sitting, Juma stated that some of the deployed soldiers use force against motorists including diplomatic missions and constitutional post holders.

He said that some organized forces claim they are acting under directives from the higher authorities.

Juma added that the use of weapons openly in the streets not only threatens civilians but also tarnishes the image of the country.

“The police and other law enforcement agencies must appropriately deal with citizens and refrain from using force,” said Hon. Juma.

“Carrying weapons openly in the streets not only threatens civilians but also tarnishes the image of the country, which is unacceptable. As security personnel, you need to respect the citizens,” he stated.

“I want to convey this message so that the Inspector General of Police acts because when we inquire, we’re told its directives from higher authorities, which authorities are higher than parliament? he asked.

“The behaviour of soldiers reflects poorly on the country’s image. Sometimes diplomats and parliamentarians are subjected to searches at checkpoints during the day and night, even if they identify themselves. These are diplomats and their car number plates are well known, so why search diplomats’ vehicles?

“I want to stress something very important: the parliamentary leadership should meet with the Inspector General and discuss the misconduct of individual soldiers on the streets; some soldiers lack discipline.”

In her response, the Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba acknowledged the situation but said there is nothing wrong with people being checked.

She stressed the need for the security forces to respect the citizens while carrying out the exercise.

“We agree, there is no doubt, there is no issue about checking people that’s normal security routine when the national security sees that there is something wrong or there is a threat it is their work, but the nature of how the work is done that is our concern,” Speaker Nunu said.

“You can check people because it happens everywhere, you can check because we all need that it is for our security all of us,” she said.

“Let them [security forces] treat people with dignity, in a better way that I want to check your car, open your car it is checked, and then you go. So, that’s what we are saying, but the security has the right to do their work but for the citizens.”

