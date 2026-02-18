18th February 2026

Parliament urged to slash proposed taxes on clean water, food, and hygiene

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

Gladys, a beneficiary of Torit Water Supply System, collects water at a kiosk in the Malakia Area of Torit on July 22, 2024. - Photo by Yar Ajak/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) The Child Rights Society Coalition has urged the National Parliament to reject “aggressive” tax hikes on clean water, food, and hygiene, calling instead for a “sin tax” on luxury and unhealthy goods to protect vulnerable families from a looming health crisis.

Presenting an alternative “position paper” during the public hearing on February 12, Samuel Chor Alier of the Child Rights and Society Coalition argued that the current draft risks reversing public health gains by placing an “excessive” tax burden on essential goods.

Chor stated that the proposed Financial Bill for 2025/2026 will make clean water, food, and basic hygiene unaffordable for millions of South Sudanese as taxes are set to double.

Water and Sanitation: A 500% Hike

The coalition expressed particular alarm over the “Watch” (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) sector. Under the new proposal, urban water connection fees for households would skyrocket from 10,000 SSP to 60,000 SSP—a 500% increase. Public toilet establishment fees are also set to jump fivefold, from 10,000 SSP to 50,000 SSP.

“There is a direct link between water access and disease prevention, school attendance, and women’s health,” Chor told lawmakers. The coalition is calling for residential connection fees to be capped at 25,000 SSP to ensure the urban poor are not cut off from clean water.

The “Hidden” Cost of Health and Nutrition

The report details a series of tax hikes on products vital for women and children under five:

  • Sanitary & Infant Products: Proposed tax increase from 100 SSP to 500 SSP per carton. CSOs recommend a 150 SSP limit.

  • Basic Foodstuffs: Taxes on sugar, milk, and rice are set to double.

  • Agriculture & Livestock: Taxes on agricultural tools have reportedly jumped 10 times, while new certification fees for cows, goats, and fish threaten to drive up market prices.

Humanitarian Obstacles

The coalition, supported by the Right to Grow Consortium, also warned that new levies on NGO vehicles—US$300 for international and 500,000 SSP for national organizations—could impede the delivery of life-saving aid in hard-to-reach areas. They urged Parliament to maintain the current lower rates to facilitate humanitarian access.

Taxing “Vices” Instead of Necessities

As an alternative to taxing essentials, the CSOs proposed a “Sin Tax” strategy. Chor recommended increasing taxes on luxury and unhealthy goods, such as:

  • Tobacco and Alcohol: To protect public health and generate revenue.

  • Sugar-Sweetened Beverages: To reduce consumption and promote nutrition.

  • Imported Goods: To protect local agro-processors and smallholder farmers.

“South Sudan’s fiscal strategy must balance revenue generation with social protection,” Chor concluded. “Excessive taxation on clean water and stable food doesn’t just undermine health—it deepens inequality and weakens the resilience of vulnerable households.”

