Parliament urged to probe US deportation agreement

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An advocate is calling on the National Assembly to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs to explain the legal basis and full details of a reported deportation agreement between South Sudan and the United States.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, July 17, Advocate Godfrey Victor, Executive Director of the Justice and Human Rights Observatory, stated that the alleged deal undermines South Sudan’s sovereignty, constitutional order, and foreign policy principles.

He called on lawmakers to summon the Foreign Affairs Minister to explain the circumstances surrounding U.S. deportations.

“I’m calling on the Parliament to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs and to look into this arrangement and revoke this arrangement,” Advocate Godfrey asserted.

“It is true that the government of South Sudan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a position, has the power to enter into international relationships, or multilateral or bilateral arrangements with other countries. But those bilateral arrangements must conform to the constitution of this country and the laws of this country,” he said.

“The aspiration of the people of South Sudan is enshrined within the constitution. That’s why even the President, when the President is taking action, is referring to the constitution, because it is the constitution that gives the power to act and to do something that is required by the law.”

Advocate Godfrey expressed his surprise that neither the President, Members of Parliament, nor the Speaker addressed the deportation issue in the recent parliamentary opening, especially given its significant implications for South Sudan’s international relations, national and constitutional laws, and sovereignty.

He claimed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs entered into an undisclosed agreement with the U.S. government to receive foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes, despite the majority of those deported not being South Sudanese citizens.

“As we witnessed, some of those deported in the country are the majority and not nationals of this country. Only one is a South Sudan national, and I think that was the need really to inform the general public on these negativities and why this international relationship has been made,” he added.

The human rights lawyer argues that the deportation arrangement violates South Sudan’s Immigration and Nationality Act, the Transitional Constitution, and international laws on the transfer of convicted persons.

Godfrey also warned that receiving convicts with serious criminal backgrounds, including those involved in cybercrime and gang violence, could pose a long-term threat to South Sudan’s already fragile security and justice systems.

He highlighted that the country’s overcrowded prisons and limited resources may not be able to handle the new arrivals.

