25th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance   |   Parliament to resume on June 9 after nearly five-month recess

Parliament to resume on June 9 after nearly five-month recess

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Spokesperson of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has announced that Parliament will officially resume its sessions on Monday, June 9, 2025, following a recess that lasted nearly five months.

Speaking on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Assembly Spokesperson Oliver Mori called on all honorable members to report to Parliament on the scheduled date to attend the opening session.

“After the long recess of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, which lasted almost five months, a decision has finally been reached for Parliament to resume on Monday, the 9th of June, 2025. All honorable members are requested to report to the Parliament to attend the opening session,” Mori stated.

The resumption will involve both chambers of the national legislature—the Council of States and the Transitional National Legislative Assembly—marking the formal reopening of legislative business in the country.

The June session is expected to address a range of critical national issues, including pending legislation and oversight responsibilities as the country continues its transition process.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 1

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 2

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House 5

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published May 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament to resume on June 9 after nearly five-month recess

Published 8 hours ago

Analyst: SPLM shake-up signals generational shift in South Sudan’s politics

Published May 23, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

University of Bahr el Ghazal administration shuts down campus over students’ protest

Published May 23, 2025

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

National conference urges swift action on Transitional Justice in S. Sudan

Published May 23, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.