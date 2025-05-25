Parliament to resume on June 9 after nearly five-month recess

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Spokesperson of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has announced that Parliament will officially resume its sessions on Monday, June 9, 2025, following a recess that lasted nearly five months.

Speaking on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Assembly Spokesperson Oliver Mori called on all honorable members to report to Parliament on the scheduled date to attend the opening session.

“After the long recess of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, which lasted almost five months, a decision has finally been reached for Parliament to resume on Monday, the 9th of June, 2025. All honorable members are requested to report to the Parliament to attend the opening session,” Mori stated.

The resumption will involve both chambers of the national legislature—the Council of States and the Transitional National Legislative Assembly—marking the formal reopening of legislative business in the country.

The June session is expected to address a range of critical national issues, including pending legislation and oversight responsibilities as the country continues its transition process.