Parliament sets first hearing on peace deal amendments for Monday

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) is scheduled to conduct its first hearing next Monday on the proposed amendments to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS), in a move aimed at paving the way for general elections planned for December 2026.

According to an official parliamentary order paper dated May 6, 2026, lawmakers will convene for the first session and ordinary sitting at the Main Hall of the National Legislature, where the proposed amendments will be formally introduced for first reading.

The amendments are expected to be presented by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Michael Makuei Lueth, as part of ongoing efforts by the transitional government and political parties to revise provisions of the peace deal considered obstacles to the electoral process.

The hearing follows recent approvals by the Council of Ministers to amend parts of the peace agreement in order to align the transitional roadmap with preparations for the country’s first elections since independence.

Among the proposed changes are provisions that would delink elections from the completion of a permanent constitution-making process and a national population census.

Government officials argue that the revisions are necessary to prevent further delays in the electoral timetable.

Last week, the parliamentary spokespersons Oliver Mori previously indicated that the amendments also seek to revise voter registration timelines and harmonize electoral laws with the Transitional Constitution.

The proposed amendments, however, have generated controversy among opposition groups and civil society organizations.

Critics, including members of the SPLM-IO faction loyal to suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, have accused the government of attempting to alter the peace agreement without the full participation of all signatories.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), which oversees implementation of the peace agreement, has also raised concerns about procedural requirements for the amendments. Likewise, the Western embassies and their allies.

Despite the disagreements, government officials maintain that the amendments are intended to remove legal and political bottlenecks that could hinder the conduct of elections scheduled for December 2026.

Comparative Analysis: 2018 Agreement vs. 2026 Amendments

Constitution and Elections: The 2018 Agreement requires a permanent constitution before elections. The Amendment allows elections to proceed under the Transitional Constitution.

National Census: The 2018 Agreement mandates a population and housing census during the transitional period. The Amendment defers the census to the incoming elected government.

Legal Foundation: The 2018 Agreement bases elections on a permanent constitution. The Amendment establishes the Amended Transitional Constitution as the legal basis.

Election Law Alignment: The 2018 Agreement requires the National Elections Act to align with a permanent constitution. The Amendment aligns the Act with the Transitional Constitution.

Voter Register Timeline: The 2018 Agreement requires the publication of the voter register six months before elections. The Amendment reduces this timeline to three months.

Supremacy Clause: The 2018 Agreement stipulates that the peace deal overrides other legal frameworks. The Amendment removes this clause and focuses on amendment procedures.

Administrative Timeline On April 17, 2026, the Cabinet, chaired by President Salva Kiir, approved the amendment bill. Minister of Information Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed the Council of Ministers’ endorsement and the subsequent forwarding of the bill to the TNLA.

This is the second revision to the peace agreement within a year. It follows the December 2025 changes that removed the census and the permanent constitution-making process from the immediate electoral timeline. The House Business Committee has reviewed the current amendments, with final parliamentary approval expected in the coming days.

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