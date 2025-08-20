20th August 2025

Parliament summons five ministers over border disputes

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The National Parliament has summoned several key ministers to address ongoing disputes regarding South Sudan’s international borders and internal boundaries.

The ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, National Security, Interior, and Land, Housing, and Urban Development are all expected to appear within the next two weeks.

The parliamentary border committee has also been requested to attend.

This action follows a motion presented to the parliament highlighting persistent border challenges the country has faced since independence. Contested areas include Abyei with Sudan, the Ilemi Triangle with Kenya, and the Kajo-keji borders with Uganda, among others.

Dr. Ghada James Killa, chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Agriculture and Food Security, outlined the motion’s recommendations.

She stated that the goal is to determine the exact size and boundaries of the country and specify border areas within the ten states and administrative regions.

The recommendations also include affirming South Sudan’s sovereignty based on the 1956 borders and international law, as well as urging the government to expedite border demarcation with neighboring countries.

The motion also calls for stronger cooperation with neighboring nations to resolve disputes peacefully.

Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial, who chaired the sitting, emphasized the urgency of the matter.

“The members don’t know what the committee has been doing all this time,” he stated, adding that the ministers will be given a full day to present and explain their actions, and to provide official maps of the country’s boundaries.

20th August 2025

