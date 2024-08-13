Parliament set to probe alleged telecom malpractices

The National Legislative Assembly has resolved to form a technical committee to investigate alleged malpractices within the telecommunication companies operating in South Sudan.

This decision came after Hon. Juol Nhomngek Daniel presented a motion concerning allegations against the mobile networks.

These include difficulties faced by subscribers of the mobile networks.

Nhomngek noted that many citizens and the general public have complained about what he describes as unfair practices, including the high costs of communication services in South Sudan.

According to him, these alleged overcharges have had a major setback on the socio-economic welfare of the population.

“The alleged malpractices at MTN South Sudan affect transparency in the revenue that is being collected from both corporate, and indirect taxes by the government, which in turn affect effective service delivery in the country,” he added.



He pointed out that the increased costs of mobile services not just a financial burden to the users but also limit the public’s access to vital information and education.

Juol further explained that the high charges for internet and other communication services create barriers to public awareness, making it difficult for people to access accurate and timely information.

This, he argued, exacerbates the challenges already faced by citizens in staying informed and educated, particularly in a country where access to reliable information is crucial for development and progress.

Another concerns lawmaker raised include alleged exploitation of South Sudanese domestic workers by these companies.

“The alleged malpractices that results into overcharging of subcontractors has forced the subcontractors to underpay South Sudanese employees at the telecommunication sector, which is an exploitation of South Sudanese domestic workers.”

However, after extensive discussions about these issues, the lawmakers recognized that the problem is not limited to one mobile telecommunication but all the networks.

The lawmakers agreed that a comprehensive investigation is necessary to establish the root causes.

As a result, the National Legislative Assembly resolved to establish a select technical committee composed of nine members.

spoke during the parliamentary sitting this morning…

“We have agreed as houses that will have a select committee of 9 members and the house has empowered the speaker of the house in collaboration with the two deputies and Chief-Whips of the parties to form the committee, said Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba.

The Speaker of the Parliament, in consultation with the Deputy Speakers, will appoint the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the committee.

” I will appoint by regulation 44 (3) that the speakers shall appoint the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the select committee, said Rt. Hon. Nunu “The terms of reference will be developed in line with the motion by the select committee.”

This committee will be tasked with examining the operations of the telecommunication companies, investigating the alleged malpractices, and assessing the overall cost of internet and communication services in South Sudan.

The yet-to-be established will be mandated to thoroughly investigate these issues and report back to the parliament with their findings within two weeks.

When contacted, Zein and digitel companies said they are waiting from the yet-to-be formed committee.

Calls to MTN went answered for a comment were futile at the press time.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba Previous Post