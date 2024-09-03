3rd September 2024
Parliament reviews key bills on Audit and Cybersecurity

Author: michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Members of parliament during a sitting on Tuesday 11 June, 2024. Credit: Joval Tombe/ office of the speaker

Parliament began its first reading of two key bills; the Southern Sudan Audit Act Amendment Bill 2022 and the Cyber Crimes and Computer Misuse Bill 2024.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Joseph Malek Arop, introduced both bills to the Assembly on Monday, September 2.

The Southern Sudan Audit Act Amendment Bill 2022 seeks to establish and regulate the National Audit Chamber.

This includes the appointment of the Auditor General and key staff, the creation of the National Audit Committee, and the delineation of the chamber’s powers and functions.

This bill aims to enhance transparency and accountability by setting clear standards for auditing government accounts and overseeing financial management.

The Cyber Crimes and Computer Misuse Bill 2024, also presented by Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Malek is designed to combat crimes involving computer systems, the internet, and related technologies.

This legislative effort is part of a broader initiative to bolster cybersecurity and governance in South Sudan.

The bill was originally issued as a Provisional Order by President Salva Kiir in 2020 and signed into law in May 2021.

It addresses various cybercrimes, including unauthorized data transmission, computer hacking, espionage, economic sabotage, and cyber-terrorism.

The bill also covers offences such as the publication of false information, identity theft, and the disclosure of passwords.

The Assembly, chaired by Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, is working to amend Chapter 10 of the bill and make other necessary updates.

Addressing the state-owned media SSBC, Deputy Minister Arop emphasized that the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has established a court to adjudicate cases related to cybercrime.

He added that this reflects a commitment to addressing digital and financial security challenges effectively.

