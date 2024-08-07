7th August 2024
Parliament ratifies conventions on anti-illicit drug traffic and organized crimes

Published: 5 hours ago

National parliament building, Juba South Sudan. | File photo.

The National Legislative Assembly  on Wednesday, 07/08/2024 ratified the United Nations Conventions Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988, and  Transnational Organized Crime alongside the Protocol.

The conventions were tabled by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Justice Ruben Madol Arol on 1st July 2024.

During the Wednesday’s deliberation lawmakers said, the conventions are consistent with the provisions of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011

They called for immediate ratification of the conventions to control the already being consumed drugs by youth in country.

Following short deliberations, the lawmakers passed the treaties with  First Deputy Speaker Oyet Nathaniel asking the relevant ministry to domesticate the provisions into South Sudan laws.

“This is our responsibility as the August house to ensure that we receive all conventions being entered into and we passed them for the President to assent to and  implement the provisions.

“We encourage and ask the relevant Ministries to ensure that they domesticated the provisions of this convention in our national laws.”

The convention obligate member parties to criminalize such conduct as well as establishing an international legal frame work for cooperation among state in terms of prevention, financing and ensuring prosecution and punishment of offenders wherever found.

It also imposes legal obligation upon state parties to submit for prosecution or to expel any person within their jurisdiction who commits, or attempts to commit, participate as collaborator, organizes or direct others to commit an offense.

It provides for cooperation and sharing of information among state parties to take appropriate action.

Others are allowing state parties to seek extradition through a legal process, this allows state parties to pursue offenders beyond their jurisdiction.

