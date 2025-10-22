Parliament pushes Justice Ministry to expedite women and child protection bills

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Parliamentary Specialized Committee on Gender, Child and Social Welfare is seeking urgent action from the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to pass several critical pieces of legislation before the end of the year.

The Committee’s Chairperson, Nyayang Johnson Lok, called for the swift approval of pending bills crucial for safeguarding vulnerable groups.

These legislations include the African Charter on the Rights of the Child, the Child Labour Bill, the Family Law Bill, the Women Empowerment Bill, and the Anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Bill.

This renewed push echoes a similar call made in August 2025 by Chairperson Nyayang Lok, who appealed to the former Minister of Justice during a sitting of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA).

At that time, Nyayang expressed concern that the absence of these laws—particularly the Child Labour Accountability Bill—hampers the government’s ability to hold individuals accountable for employing children in street work.

The Ministry of Justice, led by Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring all necessary legal frameworks are in place to safeguard the rights and welfare of women and children across the country.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, had previously also acknowledged the urgency of the matter, stressing the importance of the Family Bill and the Anti-GBV Bill.

She called on the Ministry of Justice to ensure all outstanding bills are presented and passed before the end of the transitional period.