3rd September 2024
Parliament passes key bills for Truth, Reconciliation, and Compensation

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

National Parliament|Photo by Obaj Okuj|04-06-2024

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has successfully passed the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing Bill and the Compensation and Reparation Authority Bill 2024.

Both bills cleared their third and final readings in Juba on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

These legislative measures are pivotal components of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, which mandates the unity government to establish these bodies as part of South Sudan’s peacebuilding efforts.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing will investigate human rights violations, breaches of the rule of law, and abuses of power.

On the other hand, the Compensation and Reparation Authority will address victim compensation and support the rebuilding of conflict-damaged facilities.

The bills, presented by Bona Deng Lawrence, Chairperson of the Standing Specialized Committee on Peace, Reconciliation, Human Rights, and Humanitarian Affairs, are now set to be forwarded to the president for assent.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Parliament, Natalina Juma Malek, emphasized their significance in promoting national reconciliation and facilitating the rebuilding of infrastructure.

“Both bills have passed their final stage and are now ready for presidential assent. These laws are crucial for allowing South Sudanese to address their grievances and rebuild what was lost during the conflict,” she said.

