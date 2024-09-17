Parliament passes civil aviation bill as MPs seek end to air disasters

The national parliament has passed South Sudan Civil Aviation Act, 2012, Amendment Bill 2024, as lawmakers suggested inputs to ensure air transport safety and compliance with international civil aviation standards after many plane crashes.

The parliamentary specialized committees on Transport and Legislation and Justice, who presented a joint report on the bill on Monday, underscored that it is seeking to provide a regulatory framework for civil aviation in the country.

They added that the bill will also promote the safety and security of South Sudan’s airspace, airdromes, airstrips, and compliance with international standard practices.

“The purpose of this bill is to provide a regulatory framework for the Civil Aviation Authority in South Sudan to establish a financial and administrative autonomous institution,” said Peter Makuoth Malwal, the Acting Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Transport.

He said an established autonomous aviation institution would “supervise, promote, devolve, and regulate the civil aviation industry and provide a system for assuring aviation safety.”

After extensive deliberations, lawmakers approved the bill in its third reading while recommending significant reforms in the aviation sector.

Among the key recommendations are grounding old planes operating in the country, upgrading airport infrastructure, and ensuring the employment of qualified South Sudanese professionals to enhance the safety and efficiency of air travel.

Another lawmaker, Gabriel Rorech, welcomed the bill, adding that the operation of South Sudan airspace by Sudan was a threat to the country’s security.

“We have been operating under the airspace of Sudan, and that was very risky. But now we have our own law. We can govern and manage our airspace system,” he said.

“Madam Speaker, I appeal to the Minister of Transport to ensure that these aircraft must be addressed by this law. Because, despite our lack of roads, these aircraft have caused many problems and lost many lives. The future of this country depends on addressing these issues.”

On her part, Hon. Susan Thomas said that the regulations for aircraft accidents and incidents need to be expedited, adding that many lives are being lost annually to plane crashes.

She added that strong regulations need to be put in place by the ministry to work in conjunction with the bill to protect lives.

“The regulations for aircraft accidents and incidents need to be expedited because many South Sudanese have lost their lives in these aircraft that are operating in South Sudan.”

“It seems like they are outdated and no longer effective in the countries they came from. As such, we have several incidents every year, and we need strong regulations by this ministry to work hand in hand with the bill.”

Paul Pio, a member of parliament from Northern Bahr el Ghazal, also recommended the employment of local pilots or engineers as staff in each aircraft operating in the country’s airspace and that they be paid the same as others.

“I would like to recommend the employment of South Sudanese nationals as a condition for all aircraft operating in South Sudan’s airspace.”

“Specifically, at least one pilot or engineer from South Sudan should be employed by these companies. They should be paid the same salary as their counterparts.”

Plane crashes are commonly reported in South Sudan, which authorities blame on aged planes smuggled into the country by aviation companies.

On August 8, 2024, three people were killed and four others, including crew members, suffered injuries when a humanitarian cargo aircraft crashed at Pieri airstrip in Jonglei State.

The next day, on August 9, 2024, 35 passengers survived when a United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) made a chilling emergency landing at Malakal Airport after losing all its tires upon takeoff from Maban County. The UNHAS charter plane headed for Juba smashed its wheels upon departure from the northern part of Upper Nile State, forcing it to reroute to Malakal for emergency landing.

In February 2024, four crew members, including a passenger, survived when a banned Antonov cargo plane crash-landed and burned to ashes at Yida Airstrip in Ruweng Administrative Area.

Also in February 2024, a passenger aircraft hired to transport returnees from Upper Nile State experienced a runway excursion and sustained serious damage at Malakal Airport. The aircraft, a Super 80 McDonnell Douglas with a registration of 5Y-AXL, had a rough landing at the airport at 8:33 am, leading to extensive damage.

On March 2, 2021, a tragic plane crash occurred in the same Pieri airport, killing ten individuals on board, including two pilots: Captain Majur Malual from South Sudan and Captain Philip from Kenya.

The Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft operated by South Supreme Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff, leading to significant legal repercussions where a Juba court ordered the airline to pay $175,000 each to the families of the two deceased pilots and $800,000 for the families of the other eight deceased passengers.

In May 2021, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority ordered all airline companies operating Antonov An-26 to cease operations until further notice.

This came after an Antonov AN-26 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Juba International Airport following an incident in which one of its propellers fell off midair.

The single propeller plugged off in the sky and landed near some engineers working in Cuei-keer Boma, east of Bor County in Jonglei State.

