Parliament passes budget with 400% salary adjustment

The national parliament on Friday afternoon passed the 2.2 trillion pounds fiscal year 2023/2024 budget with 400 percent salary increment after SPLM-IO lawmakers boycotted the sitting.

The lawmakers were set to pass the budget last week, but it was adjourned following the sacking of former Finance Minister Dier Tong Ngor and the appointment of Dr. Baak Barnaba Chol.

The fiscal year budget was passed in consideration of the 400 percent salary increment which was recommended by the cabinet.

The Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Bak Barnaba said early that he is not opposed to the 600% salary increase, but that he needs five months to implement the Parliament proposal.

Dr. Bak also promised a supplementary budget to increase the salaries and wages of the civil servants and the organized forces to the proposed 600, after five months.

“Let us not forget the fragility of our current economic circumstances, the echoes of austerity measures and financial and financial constraints ring through our nation,” said Bak.

“Right Hon. Speaker, members of the august house, I submitted this appeal some days ago, and I’m here standing before just to appeal to you that I’m not rejecting the 600% increase in the salaries and wages, because I also like all of you care about the wellbeing of our work force and the military.”

“But I’m asking for only five months to submit a supplementary budget that will include the rise to 600%, so this is my appeal to you.”

Meanwhile, SPLM-IO lawmakers walked out of the extraordinary session of Parliament after the SPLM-IG and allies insisted on a 400% salary increment instead of the 600% that it proposed.

The SPLM-IO walked out of the sitting after the majority of MPs voted in favor of the executive suggestion.

A 400 percent increment means a civil servant earning 1,800 pounds will earn 7,200 pounds, while a 600 percent increment for the above amount is 10,200 pounds.

