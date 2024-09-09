Parliament passes bill on transparent allocation of funds to states, counties

The National Legislative Assembly passed the Fiscal and Financial Allocation and Monitoring Commission Bill 2024, which seeks to establish an independent commission to ensure transparency in the allocation of nationally collected funds to states and counties.

Susan Thomas, the Deputy Chairperson of Specialized Committee on Finance and Economic Planning, who presented the first reading stage of the bill requested the August House to pass it to the final reading on the same day.

As a result, the bill was passed in its fourth and final reading with recommendations and corrections.

“Honorable members of the August House, the Fiscal and Financial Allocation and Monitoring Commission Bill 2024 is passed at fourth and final reading with all corrections and observations and its passed in totality,” Speaker Jemma Nunu announced.

In August 2024, the parliament conducted a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal and Financial Allocation and Monitoring Commission Bill 2024 with strong calls for independence of the proposed institution.

