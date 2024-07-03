Parliament passed Procurement Regulations on Tuesday

The Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly Tuesday adopted and passed Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Regulations.

The regulations presented by Finance Minister Engineer Awow Daniel Chuang and passed by the parliament, are intended to operationalize the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act 2018.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act, 2018, according to Minister Awow, was assented into law by President Salva Kiir on 26th April 2019.

The Act strives to ensure Fiscal discipline in government spending, and improved delivery of public goods and services, such as public utilities, educational systems and medical services and facilities to the citizens of South Sudan.

Another objective is to improve incomes for suppliers or contractors and create employment opportunities as well as government revenues through taxes from suppliers and service providers.

The regulations include providing standard bidding documents, requests for proposals, and other forms to be used on a mandatory basis for procuring entities.

Oliver Mori Benjamin, the Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Information at the National Legislative Assembly stated that; “On a bill regarding the disposal and procurement of public assets and this one about 18 regulations governing this Act on how the procurement is going to be done and how the disposal is going to be done as well. As such, the Parliament decided to adopt and pass these regulations.”

Meanwhile, in the same sitting, the lawmakers passed the National Bureau of Statistics Bill, 2024 to the third reading.

This followed a deliberation of the bill in its second reading.

Consisting of seven chapters and thirty–five sections, it was amended to conform to the R- ARCSS article 1.19 and article 193 of the transitional constitution, 2011 as amended.

Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin, the Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Information said the bill once passed will guide the country in its budgetary planning and allocations, and election-related activities, among others

‘This bill is very important to guide the country in regards to the statistics because all planning in any nation is based on statistics. Even in the House, you plan your budget according to the statistics of the family,” said Mori.

“The country cannot move forward without the National Bureau of Statistics which has also got connections with elections registration, demarcation of consistencies, how they are determined,” he said.

