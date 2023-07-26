Parliament orders suspension of 3% oil share remittance to Unity State

The National Assembly has discovered corruption in the 3% oil share to Unity State and ordered the Minister of Finance and Planning to suspend the remittance until a community development committee is formed and functioning.

The Committee on Finance and Economic Planning says it observed that “the Unity State Government has not established the community development committee and the community was not its t 3% oil share.”

According to the committee, it discovered that the oil share has been going to unknown individuals.

Speaking during the second reading of the fiscal year budget 2023-2024, Honorable Changkouth Bichiock Reth, directed Minister Dier Tong Ngor to provide the communities of the oil-producing states including the Ruweng Administrative area with copies of the allocation matrix.

He also urged the lawmakers to pass the suspension of the transfer of the 3% oil share to Unity state.

The Finance Committee stated that the transfer to Unity State must be done until the establishment of a community development committee to manage their 3% oil share.

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SSOA says the 3 percent oil share to the oil-producing state was undercalculated and it called for its adjustment.

SSOA issued the statement prior to the deliberation of the national budget’s second reading.

