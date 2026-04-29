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Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 29, 2026

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures built on school grounds and public land across South Sudan.

The directive follows reports of widespread encroachment on educational institutions, including Juba One, Malakia Primary School, and Juba Commercial Secondary School. Lawmakers noted that shops and residential buildings have been constructed inside these school compounds.

Oliver Mori Benjamin, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Information Committee, stated on Wednesday, April 29, that authorities will not tolerate land grabbing. He directed occupants to vacate these sites voluntarily or face forced demolition.

The parliamentary order extends to church lands and police stations that have been affected by encroachment. Parliament maintains that all public land must be returned to its designated use.

The resolution emerged during deliberations on a report regarding the proposed transfer of Rumbek Secondary School to the Rumbek University of Science and Technology. Lawmakers reversed the transfer, noting that land grabbing is a nationwide issue affecting multiple schools beyond the specific case in Rumbek.

“The concerned authorities in the states are directed to take the necessary steps to make sure those lands revert back to the schools,” Benjamin stated. “Owners are given a chance to remove their structures, or they face demolition.”

In May 2024, the Cabinet, chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, banned the sale or lease of school land and public properties. Deputy Minister of Information, Jacob Mijok Korok, confirmed that the Cabinet approved the removal of illegal constructions on school lands in Juba and other regional areas.

State-level authorities are now instructed to reclaim occupied lands. Affected individuals have been given a limited timeframe to remove property before enforcement begins.

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