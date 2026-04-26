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Parliament lines up key changes to 2018 Peace Agreement Ahead of Elections

Author : Koang Chang | Published: 4 minutes ago

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) has detailed specific changes to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement. These measures are intended to facilitate the conduct of general elections by December 2026.

TNLA Spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin stated that the amendments, approved by the Presidency and the Council of Ministers, aim to eliminate procedural delays. Lawmakers will begin deliberations on these provisions next week.

Comparative Analysis: 2018 Agreement vs. 2026 Amendments

  • Constitution and Elections: The 2018 Agreement requires a permanent constitution before elections. The Amendment allows elections to proceed under the Transitional Constitution.

  • National Census: The 2018 Agreement mandates a population and housing census during the transitional period. The Amendment defers the census to the incoming elected government.

  • Legal Foundation: The 2018 Agreement bases elections on a permanent constitution. The Amendment establishes the Amended Transitional Constitution as the legal basis.

  • Election Law Alignment: The 2018 Agreement requires the National Elections Act to align with a permanent constitution. The Amendment aligns the Act with the Transitional Constitution.

  • Voter Register Timeline: The 2018 Agreement requires the publication of the voter register six months before elections. The Amendment reduces this timeline to three months.

  • Supremacy Clause: The 2018 Agreement stipulates that the peace deal overrides other legal frameworks. The Amendment removes this clause and focuses on amendment procedures.

Administrative Timeline On April 17, 2026, the Cabinet, chaired by President Salva Kiir, approved the amendment bill. Minister of Information Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed the Council of Ministers’ endorsement and the subsequent forwarding of the bill to the TNLA.

This is the second revision to the peace agreement within a year. It follows the December 2025 changes that removed the census and the permanent constitution-making process from the immediate electoral timeline. The House Business Committee has reviewed the current amendments, with final parliamentary approval expected in the coming days.

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