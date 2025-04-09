Parliament fails to reopen as scheduled after 4 months in recess

The transitional national legislative assembly (TNLA) has not reopened on the first Monday of April 2025 in line with parliamentary procedures, following a four-month long recess.

Speaker Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba declared the recess for legislators on December 18, 2024, after consulting with President Salva Kiir.

MPs took the break without receiving medical allowances and recess funds – as civil servants in the country were unpaid for months – a situation blamed on an economic crisis caused by the rapture of crude oil pipeline passing through Sudan.

According to the parliament’s Conduct of Business Regulation 2011 amended 2021, the august House is supposed to resume sittings on first Monday of April following its recess.

However, there was no official sitting or communication on when sessions will commence on the most recent Monday, April 7.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Parliament’s Spokesperson Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin confirmed that arrangements are underway to reopen the House.

“Arrangements are in underway…. hold on, these arrangements when they are complete you will be informed. Let them wait as long as they can wait until the arrangements are complete and we will let them know,” Mori said.

While no specific timeline for the reopening was provided, Hon. Mori assured the public that all steps were being taken to resume parliamentary sessions as soon as possible. He did not provide official reason for the delay.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter