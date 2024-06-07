7th June 2024
Parliament delegation witnesses severe overcrowding at Juba Prison

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Inmates at overcrowded Juba Prison. (-)

The Human Rights Committee of the National Legislative Assembly saw first hand the appalling situation of overcrowded Juba Central Prison during their inspection visit on Friday.

The legislative body visited the prison to assess the conditions and challenges faced by the inmates.

Originally built to accommodate only 500 prisoners, the facility is now housing 2,626 individuals, with an additional 16,310 awaiting trial.

The committee found prisoners facing severe overcrowding, insufficient sleeping space, and a critical shortage of medicine, hygiene tools, and food.

Furthermore, delays in trials exacerbate the already dire situation.

This visit underscores the urgent need for reforms to address the overcrowding and improve living conditions within the prison.

The committee’s findings will inform future legislative actions aimed at alleviating these pressing issues.

On May 31, 2024, some directors from several police stations in Juba accused prosecutors of being behind the prolonged detention of suspects without trial, following a similar assessment visit to the stations, which found detainees in crowded and squalid conditions.

During the tour, the lawmakers observed overcrowding in the facilities, where majority of suspects have been charged with minor criminal cases such as theft and social disputes.

At the UNMISS-built police station in New Site, the committee found 21 suspects, mostly juveniles charged with minor offenses.

The station director informed the Human Rights Committee that some of the detainees had spent two to three weeks awaiting trial due to delays in prosecution and lack of mobility to transport them for court trail.

Similarly, at Munuki Police Station, the local director reported detention of 51 suspects including juveniles aged 15 to 17 who were accused of various crimes.

7th June 2024

