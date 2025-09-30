Parliament: Defense Minister’s travel defers veterans’ welfare briefing.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A parliamentary briefing on veterans’ welfare was deferred because the Defense Minister is out of the country on an overseas travel commitment.



Minister Thon Balok was expected to present a detailed report on a motion of urgent public importance concerning the welfare of war victims and veterans who fought in South Sudan’s liberation struggle.

The report was also set to address the broader welfare of members of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, informed lawmakers during the sitting that the Minister was currently out of the country, necessitating a deferral of the agenda item.

“In the order of the day, the first item is the Minister of Defense to make a presentation on an urgent matter of public importance concerning the living conditions of war victims and veterans of the liberation struggle for South Sudan post-independence, per the motion which was raised sometime back,” Speaker Nunu Kumba announced during the plenary session.

“I don’t see the Minister of Defense. I’m told he is not in the country, which means we defer this particular item in the order of the day to another date,” she added.

The Speaker assured the House that the matter remains on the order paper and will be revisited once the Minister is available to appear before Parliament.

