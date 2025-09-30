1st October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Parliament   |   Parliament: Defense Minister’s travel defers veterans’ welfare briefing.

Parliament: Defense Minister’s travel defers veterans’ welfare briefing.

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 24 hours ago

General Chol Thon Balok, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs - Photo credit: Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A parliamentary briefing on veterans’ welfare was deferred because the Defense Minister is out of the country on an overseas travel commitment.

Minister Thon Balok was expected to present a detailed report on a motion of urgent public importance concerning the welfare of war victims and veterans who fought in South Sudan’s liberation struggle.

The report was also set to address the broader welfare of members of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, informed lawmakers during the sitting that the Minister was currently out of the country, necessitating a deferral of the agenda item.

“In the order of the day, the first item is the Minister of Defense to make a presentation on an urgent matter of public importance concerning the living conditions of war victims and veterans of the liberation struggle for South Sudan post-independence, per the motion which was raised sometime back,” Speaker Nunu Kumba announced during the plenary session.

“I don’t see the Minister of Defense. I’m told he is not in the country, which means we defer this particular item in the order of the day to another date,” she added.

The Speaker assured the House that the matter remains on the order paper and will be revisited once the Minister is available to appear before Parliament.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe 1

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published September 28, 2025

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time 2

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Published September 24, 2025

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter 3

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution 4

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

Published September 29, 2025

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes 5

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes

Published September 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cattle conference vows enforcement of Kiir’s order in Central Equatoria

Published 41 minutes ago

Central Bank explains new interbank payment system

Published 1 hour ago

Nasir incident case pushed to Friday after prosecution adjournment request

Published 3 hours ago

Akoka County hit by floods, authorities seek assistance

Published 3 hours ago

Tractors Pledged: Ministry of Agriculture to boost Warrap food security

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament passes motion for National Cemetery Policy

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.