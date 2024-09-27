Parliament agrees to grant accredited media live broadcast of sessions

The National Legislative Assembly has resolved to allow all accredited media houses in the country to broadcast its sittings live in a bid to improve access to information, the parliament spokesperson said.

Oliver Mori Benjamin, the Chairperson of Parliamentary Specialized Committee of Information made the statement in an interview with Eye Radio on Friday as South Sudan marked the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Mori revealed that the directive for live coverage of the August House came from the Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Mori stated that the move aligns with efforts to improve access to information. He said the decision is part of a broader initiative to promote transparency and public access to parliamentary proceedings.

The parliament spokesperson said the live media broadcast seeks to directly engage the citizens and enhance democracy with the view to hold their leaders accountable.

According to Mori, the parliament saw the recent broadcast of the two-year extension to the Revitalized Agreement and the presentation of the National budget as successful.

“Actually, as a policy, we have now made it very clear. It starts with Amendment Number 12—the two-year extension to the Revitalized Agreement—and then followed by the budget, which was broadcast live,” he said.

“We were testing, and we have found that the experiment was very useful, so it is going to continue in all sittings of Parliament. Whichever station wants to transmit it live would be welcome to do so, and we are doing this as part of the policy of access to information to our public.”

However, Mori further explained that while majority of parliamentary sessions will be open for live media coverage, certain sittings will be closed to the press, in line with standard parliamentary practices worldwide.

“It is normal practice in all parliaments in the world that certain sittings are held in camera, so these meetings do not need the press to be in attendance.”

“But for all other sessions, it is now open for any radio or TV station to come and cover live. We have nothing to hide.”

