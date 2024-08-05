5th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Parliament adjourns sitting over faulty microphones

Parliament adjourns sitting over faulty microphones

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Lawmakers at the National Parliament. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has adjourned Monday’s sitting due to a technical fault with the microphones in the main hall.

The sitting was intended to discuss the quarterly report of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, presented by interim Chairperson Ambassador Charles Tai Gituai.

The agenda also included a joint report from three parliamentary committees on the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism 1999, by the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Committee, Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong.

The sitting, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Hon. Nathaniel Oyet, was suspended shortly after the microphones failed, and adjourned to Tuesday.

The lawmakers noticed that there was a problem with the sound of the microphones inside the hall.

The spokesperson of the parliament, Oliver Mori, confirmed that it was a technical incident and that technicians were working on its maintenance.

After the technicians were notified of the technical problem, they rushed to fix it, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and the legislators waited for some time, he said.

After the technical problem took long to be fixed, the first deputy speaker then decided to postpone the sitting until the next day to allow time for the issue to be resolved.

“There was sound shortage and all the Mics in the Hall was not working when you talk cannot be heard and this is a technical problem which the people of electricity and the sound system in Parliament will handle it,” he said.

“The members waited for sometimes on the hope that the mistake could be rectified of the sound but it was not forthcoming. So, the Right Honorable Nathaniel Oyet decided to call the Sitting off.”

The parliament building had only been inaugurated in April 2024 following more than 4 years of maintenance and rehabilitation, which included the installation of the latest audio and video equipment.

Despite these upgrades, the Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has repeatedly urged members during the sitting to handle the modern equipment properly to avoid damage.

Eye Radio also has observed that during many sittings, the practice of pressing the microphone button to speak often leads to interruptions and echoes in the system.

It also noticed that some MPs press the button randomly, both before and during the sittings.

This sometimes leads to echo sounds, fluctuations, video and audio interruptions during deliberations.

 

Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 2

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death 3

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Published July 30, 2024

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team 4

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team

Published July 31, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 5

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Jadalla swears-in newly appointed commissioners

Published 10 mins ago

Rudeboy breaks silence on P-Square’s split

Published 4 hours ago

Parliaments reminds SSRA chief Mande of summon

Published 5 hours ago

German envoy urges South Sudan to join resource transparency platform EITI

Published 5 hours ago

Boda-boda rider shot dead at Gumbo Sherikat

Published 6 hours ago

Parliament adjourns sitting over faulty microphones

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.