14th August 2024
Parliament adjourns hunger debate as four ministers defy summon

Authors: Baria Johnson | Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

National parliament building, Juba South Sudan. | File photo.

The national parliament has adjourned today’s sitting after four out of eleven ministers summoned over the hunger situations in the country summoned failed to show up

The officials summoned were; Finance and Planning Minister Dr Joseph Dongrin; Petroleum Minister Puot Kang; Mining Minister Martin Abucha; Agriculture and Food Security Minister Josephin Lagu; Livestock and Fisheries Minister Onyoti Adigo and Kuol Athian Mawien Trade and Industry Minister.

Others are; Rizik Hassan Zacharia, the Ministers of Wildlife, Conservation and Tourism; Dhieu Mathok, Investment Minister; Josephine Napuon Environment and Forestry Minister; Pal Mai, Water and Irrigation Minister; Michael Chanjiek Geay, Minister of Land Housing and Urban development, and the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue authority Africano Mande.

However, four ministers did not show up.

They are the Ministers of Finance and Planning, Trade and Investment, Agriculture and Food Security as well as Land Housing and Urban development.

Addressing the lawmakers, Speaker Nunu Kumber warns such action by ministers is punishable by law.

According to the UN Office Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, 7.1 million people in South Sudan are expected to suffer high level of acute food insecurity between April and July 2024.

As of 6 August 2024, more than 40 people are reported dead in the hunger hit greater Pibor Admisntative area in two moths only.

This month, locals in Budi County of Eastern Equatoria reported that dire hunger situation in the area as a result of a dry spell with more than five villages affected.

