Parliament adjourned over power outrage, MPs condemn it

Members of the reconstituted transitional national legislative assembly have failed to hold a sitting on Monday due to power blackout.

Some of them believe it is politically motivated.

While for others, it is a lack of seriousness on the leadership side.

Chan Deng, a lawmaker who spoke to journalists on Monday morning says they were annoyed because this was third time.

“In this scenario, we got annoyed as MPs of TNLA because it is a third time now that we continuous doing the same things to the members,” Deng said.

“We consider this a political game being played in the country and as member of the R-TGoNU am seeing this act is not supposed to happen in the parliament.”

For his part, the chairperson for information and communication, John Agany says, there was no political motive behind the power blackout, but rather a mechanical breakdown.

“We are now having In South Sudan, the revitalize R-TGoNU which is the government of national unity,” Agany said.

“There is no opposition by the way, so who will be that person behind this political motivated thing it is all of us who are running the government because we are the people in the agreement.”

But, Juma Zacharia disagrees with R-TNLA spokesperson, Agany.

He blames the failure of today’s sitting on the leadership of the august house.

“I will start by clarification being said by chairperson for information John Agany saying that this parliament has no opposition there is opposition even if you go to code of conduct,” Zacharia said.

“The opposition being part of the agreement does not mean there is no opposition SPLM IO is an opposition party,

“About the adjournment of seating for today [Monday] I think it like a procedure and the previous speaker is saying it is not parliament responsibility, but

“I think is lack of leadership and administration because they know since last week we are going to have a seating.”

Juol Daniel, also a member of parliament blamed parliament over lack of political will.

“Now, when you calculate the whole amount you can go up to almost 3 million spent on trips but when you come to issue of sitting there is no money for renovation of the parliament,” said Daniel.

“The whole issue is a conflict between personal interest and the public interest,

“We are here not working the way it’s supposed to be. We need to change that, we don’t need to cheat the public,

“We are using the resources of the public, and the public does not know what is happening in the parliament.”

The seating which usually takes place in Freedom hall, since the parliament has been under renovation.

