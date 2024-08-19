19th August 2024
Parents of triplets grateful for donations

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Donations poured in for parents of new-born triplets|Courtesy

A sergeant with the SSPDF whose wife delivered triplets in Juba has expressed gratitude to well-wishers for donating items and money to suport his new born babies.

Zachariah Zeru’s wife Tuna Patrick delivered the three baby girls at a hospital in Juba last week.

The officer who decried the long spell of none payment of salaries, made an appeal to well-wishers to assist him.

Following the appeal, a well-wisher who refused to be named donated 50 thousand pounds along with clothes, diapers and milk.

Meanwhile, the Manyang Disability Foundation cashed $300 to Zaru’s family.

Enock Malith who delivered the donation on behalf of the foundation says the donation is to raise the moral of the family.

“On behalf of Manyang disability foundation, I would like to thank all the donors who contributed this amount to raise the moral of the children and the family.”

Reacting the donations, Parents of the triplets Zachariah Zeru and Tuna Patrick expressed their gratitude to the well-wishers for the donations.

“Thank you Manyang Foundation for the help, if everybody is like that this country will go well. May God bless you more for your help to us,” said Tuna.

Acknowledging the donation as well, Tuna’s husband said; “I thank you for what you did. It is not easy for people to make such a contribution with this situation. What happened to me is a miracle from God and may God give what was given more.”

