3rd December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Regional   |   Paramilitary RSF accused of shelling Sudan’s Zamzam camp

Paramilitary RSF accused of shelling Sudan’s Zamzam camp

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

The Zamzam camp for internally displaced people in North Darfur, seen in April 2015. Food aid has not reached it since April. (ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Sudan’s largest displacement site came under attack with intense shelling by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since Monday evening leading to civilian casualties.

The medical aid group said the RSF attack has created a “living nightmare” for the displaced people in Zamzam camp, with casualties, panic and mass displacement. ​ ​

MSF said it started receiving eight critically injured people including women and children as young as four years old with severe wounds such as chest trauma and fractures on Sunday, 1st December.

It said four critically injured patients were referred to another facility on Monday, just before shelling resumed to hit near the market and MSF field Hospital. ​ ​

“The situation is beyond chaotic, patients and medical staff are leaving the camp and trying to run for their lives,” the group said in a statement.

The charity said its hospital in the camp is now empty with the last three ICU patients—still dependent on oxygen—evacuated under dangerous conditions. ​

“Not only have people been starving, but they are also now being bombarded and forced to flee again,” said Michel-Olivier Lacharité MSF’s Head of Emergency Operations.

“We’re concerned about their safety, including our staff, and we urgently call for the protection of patients, civilians, medical teams and health facilities, in Zamzam Camp. Safe passage must also be guaranteed for those escaping this violence.”

Camp official told Sudan Tribune that the RSF shelling of the camp southwest of El-Fasher in North Darfur state, killed 8 civilians and injured 13 others.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 1

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 2

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 3

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension 4

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

Published November 26, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 5

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Paramilitary RSF accused of shelling Sudan’s Zamzam camp

Published 1 hour ago

Persons with disabilities urge fair representation in leadership positions

Published 1 hour ago

513 youth, women graduate with skills from 3-month TVET in Lakes state.

Published 2 hours ago

Greater Yirol teachers receive 173 bicycles to ease mobility

Published 4 hours ago

Tumaini Initiative to ‘reinforce women’s 35% quota, youth inclusion’ in leadership

Published 4 hours ago

FDP rejects former SG’s claims, explains expulsion, and reaffirms unity

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.