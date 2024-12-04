Pagan urges peace partners to commit to previously-agreed protocols

The South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) Pagan Amum encourages the transitional government delegation to commit to agreed protocols of the Tumaini Initiative and negotiate in good faith in order to successfully conclude the process.

The Tumaini Initiative mediated by Kenya officially resumed on Wednesday with parties, mediators and diplomats giving their opening remarks ahead of the main phase of the talks which will start on Thursday.

The second day of the consensus is expected to start with discussions on responsibility-sharing and the proposed National Leadership Council.

The head of SSOMA Pagan Amum, who is also the founder of Real SPLM, urges the government team to avoid reopening the initialed protocols for renegotiation, citing that the 2018 peace deal has failed to deliver lasting peace.

Amum however expressed optimism about the Tumaini Initiative, describing it as an opportunity to bring peace to South Sudan as a “Christmas gift” for its people.

“We urge the new government delegation to recommit to the Tumaini consensus negotiated and agreed,” he said.

“And maintain the same spirit that the previous delegation of the government had so as to finalize the remaining protocol on responsibility sharing, so that we can collectively give our people of South Sudan a Christmas gift.”

“Your excellencies, with the opposition are resolute in our quest for lasting peace built upon previous PC Force including the unimplemented provisions of R-ARCISS using robust mechanism agreed in the Tumaini consensus.”

On his part, the head of the government delegation General Kuol Manyang emphasized the need for all parties to set aside their differences and focus on achieving peace.

Addressing calls to avoid renegotiation of the protocols, Manyang reaffirms that the R-ARCSS remains a cornerstone for peace in South Sudan.

The Senior Advisor on Presidential Affairs acknowledged delays in implementing the 2018 peace agreement, which contributed to the postponement of elections.

However, he maintains that the R-ARCSS should guide all future peace efforts, including the Tumaini Initiative, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive process.

Kuol Manyang Juuk reiterated the commitment of President Salva Kiir and Kenyan President William Ruto to unite and reconcile the people of South Sudan.

“President Salva Kiir Mayardit called on all the opposition groups to come back home and participate in the electoral processes that will ensure free and fair elections. That is why its important brothers and sisters in the opposition to aligning Tumaini with R-ARCISS.”

“We are not here to start the talks from scratch we’re here to build on what had been accomplished by improving and adjusting certain protocols that caused concerns from various parties’ signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.”

Meanwhile, Chief Mediator Lazarus Sumbeiyo praised the parties for their determination to pursue lasting peace.

Addressing the resumption of talks, he highlighted trust-building protocols and the proposed establishment of a National Leadership Council, which includes international representation, as key unresolved issues.

“Honorable delegates, you have brought to the fore the permanent constitution-making process and election preparedness, both of which are critical processes towards stabilizing the political climate in South Sudan going forward.”

“I call upon you to work with diligence and to conclude what is outstanding in the responsibility-sharing protocol and in the implementation matrix.”

