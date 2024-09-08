Owiny-Ki-Bul farmers cut off from their crops as bridge collapses

Farmers in Owiny-Ki-Bul village in Magwi County said they are unable to access plantations and fear that their crops will be choked by weeds after a vital bridge across the Atepi river was swept away by running water.

Oyet Joseph, a local chief said the old and worn-out Atepi Bridge collapsed late in August 2024 following heavy downpours.

Oyet narrated that Owiny-Ki-Bul communities have now been divided in two isolated settlements on both sides of the river, adding that there is hardly any mean of crossing.

According to him, the river is impassable due to strong current and rising water levels, while farmers have not been weeding their crops for weeks.

Oyet said some varying crops including sesame which have been awaiting harvest risk going to waste while other crops could be killed by weeds.

He added that on the south side of the river, sick people are unable to cross the other side to access healthcare service.

“Many people here used to cultivate toward Angok side where the (South Sudan-Uganda border) checkpoint is,” said the local leader.

“People will face losses because their farms will not be weeded and the seeds they planted will not produce enough for them. That is a huge loss to our community.”

“The biggest concern that affects Angok community is that they don’t have health care services. They can’t manage to reach treatment because they don’t have even a clinic in that side.”

Owiny-Ki-Bul communities depend on agriculture and sell farm produce to satisfy their daily needs like medication, school fees among others.

