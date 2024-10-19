19th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Over one million affected by floods in South Sudan

Over one million affected by floods in South Sudan

Author: Chany NInrew | Published: 6 hours ago

A woman moves through flooded homestead in Rumbek East County of Lakes State. (Courtesy).

The number of people affected by flooding has crossed the one million benchmark in 42 counties across South Sudan, UN humanitarian agency said, as a $78-million budget that the government approved in July for floods victims has not been released.

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) said flooding continues to inundate villages and displace thousands of people countrywide, including in the border region of Abyei.

The agency said about 271,000 people have since been displaced in nearly 20 counties, with Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states becoming the most severely hit – making up 40 percent of the flood-affected population.

“About 271,000 people are displaced by floods in 17 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, seeking refuge on higher ground,” the agency said in its October humanitarian snapshot.

Countrywide flood-affected figures. (Photo: OCHA).

It further said heavy rainfall and flooding have rendered 15 key supply routes impassable, thus restricting physical access, adding that the figure could by far higher because some of the flood-impact areas are pending verification.

In July 2024, the national cabinet approved 78 million US dollars to respond to the flooding that had been predicted to affect 3 million people.

But the budget has not been released by the Ministry of Finance and Planning under unclear circumstances.

President Salva Kiir is expected to declare a national disaster over the floods wrecking havoc across the north and central parts of the country after an extraordinary cabinet meeting in October 3 approved a request for such declaration.

 

Popular Stories
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded 1

Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Published October 14, 2024

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister 2

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Published October 15, 2024

Egypt urges Nile Basin Countries to reassess Entebbe Agreement 3

Egypt urges Nile Basin Countries to reassess Entebbe Agreement

Published October 16, 2024

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed 4

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

Published October 15, 2024

From dreams to survival: The Struggles of a South Sudanese woman stranded in Libya 5

From dreams to survival: The Struggles of a South Sudanese woman stranded in Libya

Published October 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Upper Nile govt, partners launch housing project to encourage return of IDPs

Published 3 hours ago

Thousands face starvation in Leer as relief agency rejects food cards: RRC

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir removes Gen. Louis Natale from NSS role in top brass reshuffle

Published 4 hours ago

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published 6 hours ago

Over one million affected by floods in South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Telecom operators announce 3-phase tariffs increase amid parliament probe

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.