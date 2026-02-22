Over 80 graduate from Rumbek Health Science Institute

A total of 85 students graduated from Rumbek Health Science Institute (RHSI) on Friday during the institution’s fourth graduation ceremony officiated by Lakes State Cabinet Minister Stephen Mathiang Deng.

The graduates received diploma certificates in four disciplines: 24 in midwifery, 23 in nursing, 29 in clinical medicine and public health, and eight in medical laboratory sciences. Of the total graduates, 46 were male and 39 were female.

Deng Makur Mabeny, Principal of RHSI, said the institute was established to train mid-level health cadres in four key pillars: nursing, midwifery, clinical medicine and public health, and medical laboratory sciences.

“Our mission and vision in establishing this school in Rumbek is to train mid-level health workers who can serve our communities,” Mabeny said.

He noted that the institute has so far graduated 485 health workers across the four disciplines, many of whom are now employed within Lakes State and neighboring states.

“In the past, patients were carried on blankets due to lack of health facilities and trained personnel. Today, with support from our partners including UNFPA and CUAMM International, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health, we are seeing improvements in healthcare delivery,” he said.

Mabeny described the institute as a key producer of human resources for Lakes State and South Sudan at large. He expressed hope that improved security across the counties would enable graduates to serve communities effectively.

“Our mandate is to alleviate suffering and promote the health of our people,” he said.

He urged national and international non-governmental organizations to create employment opportunities for the new graduates. He also encouraged the graduates to consider entrepreneurship if formal employment is not immediately available.

“Not everyone will work for the government. You can start small businesses, including drug stores or pharmacies, and use the skills you have acquired over the past three years,” he advised. “Do not sit with the knowledge you have gained. Use it to serve your community.”

Dr. Achier Mou, Director General for Training and Professional Development at the National Ministry of Health, encouraged graduates to continue updating their knowledge through online resources.

“Moving forward, we need to train and deploy more nurses, midwives and laboratory technicians,” he said.

Dr. Mou called on county health departments, state ministries and the national ministry to recruit and retrain the new cadres. She also urged the graduates to actively seek employment and to serve their communities professionally once hired.

“You need to knock on the doors of county health departments, state ministries and health facilities to seek employment. When employed, serve your people with professionalism,” he said.

He further advised the graduates to respect government authorities at county, state and national levels.

Dr. Rita, State CUAMM Coordinator for Lot 12, expressed appreciation to the Government of South Sudan for its continued support in establishing and sustaining the institution.

“By investing in institutions such as Rumbek Health Science Institute, the government has demonstrated strong commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and workforce,” she said.

She commended the school leadership, lecturers, tutors, clinical officers and partners for their role in ensuring the successful completion of the program. She noted that support from UNFPA through CUAMM played a critical role in training the graduates.

Dr. Rita also congratulated parents and guardians for their sacrifices over the past three years.

“What we witnessed today is the harvest of the seeds you planted with faith and sacrifice,” she said.

She reminded graduates that dedication alone is not enough in the medical profession and emphasized the importance of compassion in delivering healthcare services.

Dickson Pions Omana, a graduate from the Department of Clinical Medicine and Public Health, described the day as a significant milestone.

“It has not been easy, especially given the crisis in South Sudan. Our parents and guardians have made great sacrifices to support us,” he said.

“With God’s help, we managed to overcome the challenges and achieve our goals.”

He thanked CUAMM for its support, particularly to nursing and midwifery students, noting that its contributions have strengthened both the school and the hospital.

