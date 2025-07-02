Over 700 civilians killed across South Sudan in first quarter of 2025 — UN

More than 700 civilians were killed, 149 abducted, and 40 subjected to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in South Sudan between January and March 2025 — the highest recorded toll in any three months since 2020, according to a new report from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In its quarterly human rights report, UNMISS warned that violence against civilians in the country is escalating to record levels.

The report documents an 86 percent increase in total victims, with a 110 percent increase in civilians killed and a 94 percent rise in those injured compared to the figures reported in December 2024.

Abductions increased from 129 to 149 cases, while conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) incidents rose from 35 to 40.

Warrap State recorded the highest number of civilian casualties, with 428 deaths and 298 injuries, followed by Central Equatoria, which saw a 260 percent increase in victims and the highest number of abductions.

The number of child victims also surged from 114 to 171. UNMISS noted that women and girls remain disproportionately affected by sexual and gender-based violence, accounting for 98 percent of documented CRSV victims.

As in previous reports, most of the violence was attributed to community-based militias or civil defense groups (66 percent).

Unidentified, opportunistic armed elements were responsible for 22 percent, while conventional parties to the armed conflict and other armed groups accounted for 15 percent of victims, an increase of 27 percent (from 152 to 193 cases).

UNMISS emphasized that the escalation in armed confrontations involving these actors has severely undermined civilian protection and resulted in widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Reacting to the findings, Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, stated and I quote:

“It is the primary responsibility of the Government to protect civilians and prevent conflicts, which continue to cause immense harm to communities across the country.”

Cong called for concerted, collective efforts at the national, state, and local levels to address the underlying causes and drivers of these violations.

He also stressed the need to facilitate the resolution of grievances through dialogue and hold perpetrators accountable to end the deadly cycle of violence.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Amb. Andruga challenges liberators to aid families of war heroes Previous Post