1st May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Over 5,000 S. Sudanese deported from foreign countries- Govt

Over 5,000 S. Sudanese deported from foreign countries- Govt

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 29, 2026

Some of the South Sudanese mothers forcibly deported this year. (Courtesy Photo)

More than five thousand South Sudanese nationals have been deported from foreign countries, mainly Sudan and Egypt, over issues linked to documentation and security concerns, the government has revealed.

The matter was discussed yesterday during a Governance Cluster meeting chaired by Acting Chair and Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, where members reviewed a memorandum from the Ministry of Interior.

The memorandum outlines measures to support the safe return and reintegration of affected citizens into communities.

Speaking to the state-run TV, SSBC on Tuesday, the deputy minister of information, General David Yau Yau, said a total of 5,366 citizens have been returned to South Sudan including 3,006 from Sudan and 701 from Egypt.

“5,366 South Sudanese deputies were deported from foreign countries. From Sudan, we managed to receive 3,006 deputies, South Sudanese nationals. And then from Egypt, we managed to receive 701 deputies, South Sudanese nationals,” he said

The minister didn’t specify the period during which the individuals were deported.

However, he said the deportations are largely linked to lack of proper documentation and security-related concerns in host countries.

“Issues of documentations, the issues of maybe security concerns, the reason why this issue was brought to the discussion of the Council of Ministers,” he added.

On April 22, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs established a special task force, to address rising cases of harassment, arrests, and forced deportations of South Sudanese nationals abroad.

The task force will use diplomatic channels to engage host governments and monitor the welfare of affected citizens.

South Sudanese embassy officials in Cairo have also visited detained nationals and held what they described as positive discussions with Egyptian authorities to ensure the protection of citizens under international law.

The government is urging citizens in affected countries to remain calm as diplomatic efforts continue.

Authorities say further discussions will continue at the Council of Ministers level as efforts intensify to address the situation.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 1

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 2

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers 3

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry 4

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published April 26, 2026

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan 5

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Published April 26, 2026

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands 6

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands

Published April 29, 2026

Justice ministry to clarify alleged leaked report on ex-VP Bol Mel 7

Justice ministry to clarify alleged leaked report on ex-VP Bol Mel

Published April 27, 2026

Aviation authorities confirm all 14 killed in Luri plane crash 8

Aviation authorities confirm all 14 killed in Luri plane crash

Published April 27, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Abdelbagi pledges Job creation through agriculture, tech at national Labour Day

Published 1 hour ago

UN envoy to report Abyei security concerns to Secretary-General

Published 1 hour ago

CES and WES reach peace accord to end intercommunal conflict

Published 2 hours ago

Activist urges integration of GBV protections into nutrition services

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value

Published 4 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal receives medical supplies to strengthen health services

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.