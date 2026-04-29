Over 5,000 S. Sudanese deported from foreign countries- Govt

The matter was discussed yesterday during a Governance Cluster meeting chaired by Acting Chair and Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, where members reviewed a memorandum from the Ministry of Interior.

The memorandum outlines measures to support the safe return and reintegration of affected citizens into communities.

Speaking to the state-run TV, SSBC on Tuesday, the deputy minister of information, General David Yau Yau, said a total of 5,366 citizens have been returned to South Sudan including 3,006 from Sudan and 701 from Egypt.

“5,366 South Sudanese deputies were deported from foreign countries. From Sudan, we managed to receive 3,006 deputies, South Sudanese nationals. And then from Egypt, we managed to receive 701 deputies, South Sudanese nationals,” he said

The minister didn’t specify the period during which the individuals were deported.

However, he said the deportations are largely linked to lack of proper documentation and security-related concerns in host countries.

“Issues of documentations, the issues of maybe security concerns, the reason why this issue was brought to the discussion of the Council of Ministers,” he added.

On April 22, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs established a special task force, to address rising cases of harassment, arrests, and forced deportations of South Sudanese nationals abroad.

The task force will use diplomatic channels to engage host governments and monitor the welfare of affected citizens.

South Sudanese embassy officials in Cairo have also visited detained nationals and held what they described as positive discussions with Egyptian authorities to ensure the protection of citizens under international law.

The government is urging citizens in affected countries to remain calm as diplomatic efforts continue.

Authorities say further discussions will continue at the Council of Ministers level as efforts intensify to address the situation.