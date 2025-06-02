Over 400 recover sights after cataract surgeries in Rumbek

Over 400 people have received cataract surgery in just seven days at Rumbek State Hospital in Lakes State, according to Surgeon Lokii Martine Lokure, who is the medical team leader.

The initiative launched last week, supported by Christian Blind Mission in collaboration with Doctor with African CUAM, an Italian international health organization, operated on 430 patients as part of this effort.

Surgeon Lokii Martine Lokure, who is the medical team leader, said the goal for this year’s outreach was to perform 500 cataract surgeries in Rumbek State.

However, Lokure said that cataract cases in Rumbek are declining compared to previous years, attributing it to repeated awareness campaigns about the condition.

Backlogs are much smaller now, with only about 10 to 20 patients waiting for surgery,” he said. “This is a positive sign, showing that repeated campaigns are helping to reduce blindness caused by cataracts.”

According to him, cataracts are just one of many eye conditions common in Lakes State.

Others include black coma—a serious and irreversible eye disease—and trachoma, an infection that requires antibiotics and mass treatment campaigns.

Martine urged residents of Lakes State to seek treatment at Rumbek State Eye Operation Unit for any eye infections, stressing that not all eye conditions require surgery.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of Rumbek State Hospital, Dr. Teran Madit, praised the surgical team for their hard work and success

He said out of the 428 surgeries performed, 412 were cataract operations with a remarkable 98% success rate.

Dr. Madit said, “While some may have expected higher numbers, the reduction shows progress in addressing cataract blindness in the state. We hope these efforts will continue until cataract-related blindness is eradicated.”

He also encouraged those who missed this round of surgeries not to lose hope, saying further campaigns may be organized based on patient needs.

Dr. Madit expressed gratitude to CUAM, CBM, and other partners for their coordination and support in bringing these vital services to local communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter