16th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Over 400 gang members in Nimule surrender weapons, vow to end violence

Over 400 gang members in Nimule surrender weapons, vow to end violence

Author: Madrama James | Published: 2 hours ago

Former gang members in Nimule voluntarily surrender their weapons, marking a significant step toward peace and stability in the municipality - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The mayor of Nimule Municipality in Eastern Equatoria State has announced that more than 400 members of various gang groups have voluntarily surrendered their weapons and vowed to end violence.

Mayor Ceaser Longa Fuli stated that during a ceremony yesterday, the former gang members voluntarily surrendered their weapons, including pangas and knives, to authorities.

The event was attended by police, religious leaders, the army, and other community stakeholders.

According to Longa, Governor Lobong has developed a document called “Conflicts, Violent and Reduction” to help manage and reduce conflict in the state.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Longa said that 418 youth reported to the authorities.

“I am contemplating what measures can be taken to support and rehabilitate them effectively,” he said, noting his primary concern is ensuring they do not revert to their previous behaviors.

The mayor urged parents and guardians to prioritize their children’s well-being and to listen to them.

“I realize it’s challenging to meet all their demands, but at the very least, when a child speaks or expresses themselves, we should listen and respond thoughtfully,” he added.

Longa stated that the recent mass surrender is a significant step toward peace and stability in Nimule Municipality.

Authorities in the area have been actively working to combat criminal activities, detaining multiple individuals believed to be gang members in September of this year.

Popular Stories
South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 1

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 2

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 3

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

Dr Riek Machar, detainees indicted on treason, murder charges 4

Dr Riek Machar, detainees indicted on treason, murder charges

Published September 11, 2025

“We were mocked”: Akech on South Sudan’s Space Science program 5

“We were mocked”: Akech on South Sudan’s Space Science program

Published September 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

HRW urges due process for Machar, others

Published 2 hours ago

Over 400 gang members in Nimule surrender weapons, vow to end violence

Published 2 hours ago

Chamber of Commerce: Excessive revenue collection causes price hikes

Published 4 hours ago

Statistics Bureau develops population data collection tool to ahead of 2026 elections

Published 4 hours ago

Germany, EU distribute dignity kits to girls and boys in Yei

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD region faces hunger crisis, threatening 42 million

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.