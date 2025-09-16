Over 400 gang members in Nimule surrender weapons, vow to end violence

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The mayor of Nimule Municipality in Eastern Equatoria State has announced that more than 400 members of various gang groups have voluntarily surrendered their weapons and vowed to end violence.

Mayor Ceaser Longa Fuli stated that during a ceremony yesterday, the former gang members voluntarily surrendered their weapons, including pangas and knives, to authorities.

The event was attended by police, religious leaders, the army, and other community stakeholders.

According to Longa, Governor Lobong has developed a document called “Conflicts, Violent and Reduction” to help manage and reduce conflict in the state.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Longa said that 418 youth reported to the authorities.

“I am contemplating what measures can be taken to support and rehabilitate them effectively,” he said, noting his primary concern is ensuring they do not revert to their previous behaviors.

The mayor urged parents and guardians to prioritize their children’s well-being and to listen to them.

“I realize it’s challenging to meet all their demands, but at the very least, when a child speaks or expresses themselves, we should listen and respond thoughtfully,” he added.

Longa stated that the recent mass surrender is a significant step toward peace and stability in Nimule Municipality.

Authorities in the area have been actively working to combat criminal activities, detaining multiple individuals believed to be gang members in September of this year.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Chamber of Commerce: Excessive revenue collection causes price hikes Previous Post