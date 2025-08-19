19th August 2025

Over 200 sacks of expired tea in Juba by Standards Bureau

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Sacks of expired tea confiscated in Juba - Photo credit: South Sudan National Bureau of Standards

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has intercepted over 200 packages of expired tea during routine market inspections in Juba.

In a post on it official Facebook page, the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards said it seized 235 packages of expired Kenfresh Tea from the market as part of its routine surveillance efforts.

The operation, carried out by the Bureau’s Market Surveillance Team under the Quality Assurance Department, took place last week in Juba.

Officials say the expired tea posed a risk to public health and was immediately removed from store shelves.

The Bureau is now calling on consumers to help in the fight against expired, counterfeit, and substandard products by reporting any suspicious items they come across.

The agency says protecting consumers and maintaining quality in the market remains a top priority.

The Bureau urges the public to stay alert and report unsafe products to help safeguard health and build trust in the country’s growing marketplace.

The latest seizure followed a recent operation where the Bureau confiscated trucks carrying maize flour and maize grains.

The trucks were intercepted at Nimule border point on their way to Juba.

Following laboratory tests, the goods  were confirmed to have high aflatoxin levels above the permissible limit.

In a separate case, a truck loaded with beans was found to contain to live insect infestation, making the product unsuitable for trade and consumption.

The bureau eventually re-exported the trucks to the country of origin.

