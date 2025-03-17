Over 20 killed in aerial bombing attack in Nasir, Commissioner says

The commissioner of Nasir County has said that more than 20 people, including children, were killed in an aerial bombing attack in Nasir on Sunday night.

In a phone interview on Monday with Eye Radio from Nasir, Commissioner Gatluak Lew Thiep confirmed that 21 civilians, including two women and two children, have been confirmed dead.

He also reported that one of the victims was Paul Bol, a sub-chief from Majak Boma, Nasir County.

“Yesterday night, around 11:30 p.m., we were surprised by a bombardment from an anti-nob plane, which burned many houses. It also burned many people, especially those who were trapped in their homes,” Commissioner Galuak stated.

“The bombing occurred at night when people were asleep. As for the casualties, 16 people were found dead in the houses where they burned to ashes. Five people were rushed to the hospital, some unconscious and others in critical condition. Tragically, one person died on the spot upon arrival at the hospital, bringing the total death toll to 17.”

Commissioner Gatluak further stated that the wounded, who were transferred to Ulang Hospital, also died upon arrival.

“On the same night, we transferred four casualties to Ulang Hospital for better treatment. Unfortunately, by morning, three of them had passed away upon arrival, leaving only one survivor, who was in critical condition,” he said.

“This brings the total death toll to 20. Among the victims were 23 people, including three children under five, two women, and 15 men, of whom 14 were teenagers.”

In a statement to Eye Radio, the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital in Ulang has confirmed that they are currently treating one casualty from the recent aerial bombing attack in Nasir.

“The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital in Ulang, Upper Nile State, received three wounded patients from Nasir on the morning of Monday, March 17, 2025,” the statement read.

“Two of these patients were declared dead on arrival due to the severe burns they had sustained. One patient is currently undergoing treatment. This new admission brings the total number of wounded patients received at the Ulang facility to 23 since the start of March,” the statement concluded.

Commissioner Gatluak stated that the plane involved in the bombing came from the direction of Akobo, and after carrying out the attack, it returned along the same route.

“We have gathered some evidence regarding the plane. It came from Uganda. After bombing Nasir, it continued on its path and carried out another attack in Longechuk County. It then returned the same way, passing through Mandeng, and proceeded directly toward Akobo,” he stated.

In a press conference held in Juba on Monday, March 17, 2025, the national Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services, Michael Makuei said that the SSPDF had carried out a bombing in Nasir.

“Our forces bombarded Nasir this morning, when the bombardment happens it happens to the forces if you happen to be there, there is nothing we can do about you, but if you are in the town, outside the forces, nothing will reach you,” Makuei said.

“We are giving a stren warning now, because of the bombardment that happened last night it happened in the so-called White Army areas, and it has not touched any civilians. Vulnerable people who are in hostile areas, you are supposed to keep away from hostile areas,” he added.

Makuei also urged civilians to vacate Nasir town.

“The White Army, that claimed to be civilians are strongly advised to vacate Nasir and any other assembly areas and proceed to their homes or residences, failure to do so, they shall face actions whose consequences will not be favourable,” the government spokesperson stated.