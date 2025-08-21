Over 11,000 students fail 2024 secondary exams – Minister Kuyok

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has announced that more than 11,000 students have failed the 2024 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the statement on Wednesday during the official release of the national examination results. The announcement comes after a delay of nearly eight months.

According to the minister, a total of 48,079 candidates sat for the national exams out of over 50,000 registered students. Of these, 11,778 candidates failed, including 6,573 males and 4,805 females, representing a failure rate of 23.7 percent.

Minister Kuyok also revealed said that only 13 candidates scored between 90 and 100 marks, representing just 0.003% of the total candidates.

“Those who score from 90 to 100 were only 13 students, 13 candidates, which is a percentage of 0.003, which means that there were really, we have put very strong measures to curb malpractices in the examination,” he said.

“As indicated in the score distribution above, a total of 11,778, about 6,573 males and 4,805 females were unsuccessful. They failed in the examination, and that represented almost a quarter, 23.7 percent.”

The Minister added that the low number of top scorers reflects the Ministry’s strict efforts to tackle cheating and ensure the exams were credible.

Out of the top ten performers across the country, seven were male and three were female.

