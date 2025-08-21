21st August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Over 11,000 students fail 2024 secondary exams – Minister Kuyok

Over 11,000 students fail 2024 secondary exams – Minister Kuyok

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 2 hours ago

Students sit for exams at Kuajok National Secondary School in Warrap State. (Photo: Santino Lual).

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has announced that more than 11,000 students have failed the 2024 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the statement on Wednesday during the official release of the national examination results. The announcement comes after a delay of nearly eight months.

According to the minister, a total of 48,079 candidates sat for the national exams out of over 50,000 registered students. Of these, 11,778 candidates failed,  including 6,573 males and 4,805 females, representing a failure rate of 23.7 percent.

Minister Kuyok also revealed said that only 13 candidates scored between 90 and 100 marks, representing just 0.003% of the total candidates.

“Those who score from 90 to 100 were only 13 students, 13 candidates, which is a percentage of 0.003, which means that there were really, we have put very strong measures to curb malpractices in the examination,” he said.

“As indicated in the score distribution above, a total of 11,778, about 6,573 males and 4,805 females were unsuccessful. They failed in the examination, and that represented almost a quarter, 23.7 percent.”

The Minister added that the low number of top scorers reflects the Ministry’s strict efforts to tackle cheating and ensure the exams were credible.

Out of the top ten performers across the country, seven were male and three were female.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 1

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission 2

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published August 14, 2025

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 3

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 4

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces 5

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

Published August 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

From president’s pupil to his envoy: the rise of the first daughter Adut Salva Kiir

Published 1 hour ago

Media practitioners renew call for press freedom ahead of 2026 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Over 11,000 students fail 2024 secondary exams – Minister Kuyok

Published 2 hours ago

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published 4 hours ago

Pope Leo declares Friday a day for prayers and fasting for global peace

Published 5 hours ago

8,000 girls couldn’t complete secondary education last year – Minister

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.