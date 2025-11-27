OPP member urges parties to confront flaws in peace deal

A representative of Opposition Political Parties says South Sudan’s peace deal is being held back by what it calls “a lack of political will, funding, and cohesion,” obstacles he urges the ongoing consultative dialogue to confront for the agreement to move forward.

Wilson Lodiong Sebit, who is also the Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Wildlife Conservation and Tourism in the National Legislative Assembly said the party views the current dialogue among stakeholders and signatories to the Revitalized Agreement (R-ARCSS) as “crucial, necessary, and timely.”

He said their participation is rooted in a full review of the peace deal from Chapter One through Chapter Eight to understand why implementation remains stuck.

“We are trying to analyze the peace agreement itself from Chapter One up to Eight,” Lodiong explained. “We wanted to see the obstacles preventing the settlement of the peace agreement from being put in order.”

He said the party has identified several core issues: lack of political will, inadequate funding, and what he described as the missing “cohesiveness of the political parties that signed the agreement.”

According to Lodiong, the dialogue must be used to “iron out and put in order” the relationship among the signatories so trust can be rebuilt.

“Lack of trust is one of the factors,” he said, adding that “there are many things to discuss” during the consultative meeting, including further technical and political matters tied to the agreement’s timeline.

